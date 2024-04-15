Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $241.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.31. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

