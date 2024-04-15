Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 96.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Hologic by 186.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 38,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 18.1% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 139,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $77.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

