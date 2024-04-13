Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 12,108 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 17.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $236,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $513.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

