Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 19.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.2 days.
Bunzl Price Performance
Shares of BZLFF remained flat at $36.66 during trading hours on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.
About Bunzl
