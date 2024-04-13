Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Grows By 19.3%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.2 days.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BZLFF remained flat at $36.66 during trading hours on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

