Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Forrester Research stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.34.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

