Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Increases By 100.0%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of VEMLY opened at $52.87 on Friday. Venture has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $64.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

Venture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.8137 per share. This is an increase from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

