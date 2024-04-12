Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of GHM opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 million, a PE ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Graham by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

