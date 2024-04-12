Graham (NYSE:GHM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Graham Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GHM opened at $29.99 on Thursday. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $324.79 million, a PE ratio of 115.35 and a beta of 0.60.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Graham had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
