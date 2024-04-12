Aspiriant LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.60.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

