Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Down to $4.39

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 4.39, but opened at 4.26. Arcadium Lithium shares last traded at 4.16, with a volume of 893,384 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Arcadium Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.62.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.36 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 181.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 219.13 million.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

