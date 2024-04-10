Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Down 8.6%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16. 136,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 413,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
Enviri Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $663.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.10.
Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
