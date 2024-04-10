Short Interest in Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Grows By 300.0%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Benesse Price Performance
Shares of Benesse stock remained flat at $17.55 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.42. Benesse has a 12-month low of $11.36 and a 12-month high of $19.81.
Benesse Company Profile
