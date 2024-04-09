Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 4.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 519,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,039. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

