VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.20.

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.