Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

