VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (EBND) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX:EBNDGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

