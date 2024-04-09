Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.86

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.86 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 217917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 687,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

