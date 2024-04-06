DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $79.85 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 24,218 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 206,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,819 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.11. 3,172,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $31,723,551.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 692,269,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,824,672.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

