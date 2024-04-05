Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Scott Shimek Buys 8,500 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Shimek purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.08 per share, with a total value of C$34,680.00.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.18. 971,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.59. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$418.86 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.2300779 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

