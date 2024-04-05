First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the period. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,737,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $95.67. 34,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,236. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

