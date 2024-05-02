Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 17,851 CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,851 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.31.

CRH Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRH traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.42. The stock had a trading volume of 355,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,635. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.28.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.