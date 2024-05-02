Summit Financial LLC Sells 1,957 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Trex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 6,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 623.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,909. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.72.

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

