SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.47. 1,509,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

