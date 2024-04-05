Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

BTI traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $29.61. 4,093,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,857,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

