Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Stock Position Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SONY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. 294,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.87. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.