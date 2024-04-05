Nilsine Partners LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average of $231.63. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.37 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

