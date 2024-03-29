Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,383,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,408,857 shares.The stock last traded at $58.46 and had previously closed at $58.38.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after acquiring an additional 868,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

