Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,765 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after buying an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after purchasing an additional 635,994 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

ORCL opened at $125.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $89.71 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

