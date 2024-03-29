Saxon Interests Inc. Invests $818,000 in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock remained flat at $244.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 184,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.42. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $182.59 and a 52 week high of $244.63. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.