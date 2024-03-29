Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $121.02 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.