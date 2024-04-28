SEA (NYSE:SE) Raised to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $92.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.92 and a beta of 1.50. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.19.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SEA by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

