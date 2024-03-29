Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.33

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.33 and last traded at $56.33, with a volume of 21694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $747.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

