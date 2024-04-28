Walken Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last week, Walken has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,918,089 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

