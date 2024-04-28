United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.27 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

