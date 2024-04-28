United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United-Guardian
Institutional Trading of United-Guardian
United-Guardian Price Performance
NASDAQ:UG opened at $8.27 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.73.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.
United-Guardian Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United-Guardian
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.