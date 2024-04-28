VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 78.1% in April

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:USTB opened at $49.44 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.