VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Up 78.1% in April

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $49.44 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,857,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 593,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 296,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,306,000 after buying an additional 19,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,384,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

