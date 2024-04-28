WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.44 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $235.05 million and $8.44 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,171,552,059 coins and its circulating supply is 3,438,153,919 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,171,415,466.430259 with 3,438,243,722.618231 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0696273 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,420,519.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

