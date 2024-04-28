United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Short Interest Up 30.7% in April

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,940,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 16,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Czech National Bank increased its position in United Airlines by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 54.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

