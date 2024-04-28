Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Up 42.4% in April

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VABK opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Virginia National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Virginia National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Wells purchased 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,990.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virginia National Bankshares by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

