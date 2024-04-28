VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
