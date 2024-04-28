VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the March 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

