Consolidated Investment Group LLC Invests $393,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

DHR opened at $249.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

