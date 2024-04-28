United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBIO stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

