Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,800 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upexi in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upexi

Institutional Trading of Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall purchased 103,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $72,109.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,861,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,316.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upexi stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Upexi at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $0.50 on Friday. Upexi has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%.

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Read More

