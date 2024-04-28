vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.68

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.68 and traded as high as $26.97. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.97, with a volume of 3,777 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 242,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.23% of vTv Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes that is in Phase III clinical trial; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases, psoriasis, COPD, and Atopic Dermatitis that is in Phase III clinical trial.

