Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.48

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $17.54. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 13,727 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
