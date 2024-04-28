Decred Price Reaches $20.88 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Decred has a market capitalization of $334.57 million and $1.63 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $20.88 or 0.00032881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088759 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003857 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,020,863 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

