Crane (NYSE:CR) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crane from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $144.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $146.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crane by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

