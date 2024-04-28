Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $72.55

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $44.67 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 53.1% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

