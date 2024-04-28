StockNews.com Downgrades Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at $2,911,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Northern Technologies International by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

