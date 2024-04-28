Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TAP opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.