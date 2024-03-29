Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 940 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.71. 444,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile



Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.



