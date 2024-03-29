Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Olin by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. 930,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,914. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.55. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $59.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

